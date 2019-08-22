Clean up land records in two months: Deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose directed the officials to complete the purification of land records within two months. Addressing the Joint Collectors of all the 13 districts through a video-conference from the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, he said that housing and resurvey of lands were priorities of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and wanted the officials to make the necessary preparations for the purification of land records. He also instructed the officials to submit a report within a fortnight after taking up the process in every village of each mandal on a pilot basis.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the construction of modern storage rooms by September 15 and to submit the Utilisation Certificates to the Centre to get an additional grant of Rs 103.25 crore from the Union Government.