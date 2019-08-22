Executive officer of Vijayawada's Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam  transferred

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday transferred V Koteswaramma, executive officer of the famous Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) in Vijayawada, and asked her to report to General Administration Department for further orders. The government also transferred EOs of two other temples.

New durga Temple EO

Replacing Koteswaramma, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, the government-appointed Endowments Deputy Commissioner MV Suresh Babu as the new EO of the Kanaka Durga temple. Koteswaramma was brought to the State cadre by former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his regime amid several controversies surrounding the temple and its administration. V Trinadha Rao, Regional Joint Endowments Commissioner, was posted as the EO of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam in Annavaram.

The government also transferred Sri Swayambu Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Vari Devasthanam EO P Purnachandra Rao and posted him as Regional Joint Endowments Commissioner (MZ-II)- Tirupati. The transfer orders were issued on Wednesday by the special chief secretary (revenue) Dr Manmohan Singh.

Meanwhile, D Bhramaramba, Regional Joint Endowments Commissioner, was asked to take charge in the same position in Rajamahendravaram. It was earlier said that the executive officers of Kanaka Durga and Kanipakam temples would be changed after Vinayaka Chavithi and Dasara festivities.

