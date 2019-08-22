Former minister and TDP senior leader Pasupuleti Brahmaiah passes away

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and TDP senior leader Pasupuleti Brahmaiah died of a heart attack in the early hours of Wednesday. A two-time MLA from Rajampet Assembly constituency in Kadapa district, Brahmaiah served as a minister in former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet. Brahmaiah won from Rajampet in 1994 and 1999 elections consecutively. In his second term as an MLA, he was inducted into Naidu’s Cabinet and served as minister for small scale industries. Brahmaiah lost in the 2004 elections.