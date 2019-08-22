Home Cities Vijayawada

Rainfall to continue in Krishna district for next two days

Moderate to heavy rains of about 45 mm, lashed both Vijayawada city and its adjoining rural areas. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed Krishna district on Wednesday, with Gannavaram Mandal recording over 83 mm of rainfall. Lightning struck the Tahsildar’s office in Bapulapadu Mandal in the afternoon. Power backup equipment was gutted in a fire following the incident and the flames were finally doused using fire engines.

Moderate to heavy rains of about 45 mm, lashed both Vijayawada city and its adjoining rural areas. The city’s low-lying areas were submerged and drain on city roads were found overflowing. 

Kruthivennu, Machilipatnam, Kaikaluru, Ghantasala, Jaggayyapeta and Vijayawada rural received rainfall between 40 to 70 mm. Due to the active monsoon and formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal,  Krishna district will receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for the next few days.

Gannavaram receives 83 mm rainfall 
Gannavaram Mandal recorded over 83 mm of rainfall on Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rains of 45 mm, lashed both the Vijayawada city and its adjoining rural areas

