The good Samaritan who helped those in danger

phanindra papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Odugu Siva Ramakrishna, 32, who died while trying to save a woman from a canal late on Monday night, was known as a good Samaritan among friends and relatives. He never flinched from danger to help people in distress. Siva Ramakrishna and his friends had played a key role along with NDRF and SDRF personnel in rescuing passengers when a boat capsized at Pavithra Sangamam Ghat at Ibrahimpatnam Ferry on November 12, 2017. The boat was carrying about 50 people.

His usual courage and selflessness were on display on Monday night. Siva Ramakrishna, a carpenter by profession, when he was on his way home from Ramavarappadu to Ibrahimpatnam after finishing work, jumped into the Eluru canal along with three other youngsters at Gunadala to save the woman, a newly-married Bathula Rani, 27, who tried to commit suicide.

But this time, Siva Ramakrishna was not lucky. The strong currents and darkness got better of him and he met watery grave. Another youth, Sai Ajai, has not been traced yet.

Friends, neighbours bid a tearful adieu to hero

The other two youths managed to pull the woman out of the canal.Siva Ramakrishna used to reach home by 9 pm every day and used to buy sweets and chocolates for his two daughters. He married Prabha, 26, six years ago and the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary on August 14. Like every day, his wife and two daughters were eagerly waiting for him to come home and have dinner with him. But, fate had cruel designs for the happy family. His father Venkataswamy (55) and mother Prabha were the first to hear the horrifying news from the police that Ramakrishna was washed away in the canal.

The news was too much for Venkataswamy who collapsed in a heap. But soon he regained consciousness and tried to console the grief-stricken family members that he was confident that his son would swim to safety and come home in a few hours. “Around 9 pm, I received a call from my son’s phone. But it’s not he who spoke. A constable from Machavaram police station told us that Nani (Siva Ramakrishna) was washed away in the canal. He had been a good swimmer since his childhood and we were confident that he would have swum to the shore. But on Tuesday, NDRF personnel fished out his body. Our hopes were dashed and the death left us benumbed,” said Venkataswamy.

“He was always the first to lend his helping hand if any calamity happened around him. He and his friends rushed to join the rescue operation when the boat capsized at Pavithra Sangamam Ghat. He not only helped in rescuing the passengers, but also provided food and clothes to them. We never imagined that the day would come when his helping nature would cost his life,” Venkataswamy said in a choking voice.

Meanwhile, the residents of Ibrahimpatnam Ferry gave a tearful adieu to Siva Ramakrishna. His friends and neighbours came to his home and consoled the bereaved family.Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad was among those who visited the family and assured government support to them. He also promised `1 lakh financial aid to the youth’s two daughters and promised to help them in every other possible way. “Ramakrishna died while helping a woman. I personally feel it’s my responsibility to support the family who lost their breadwinner,” Krishna Prasad told TNIE.

Menwhile, the search for Sai Ajay continued on Wednesday. As many as 20 NDRF personnel searched for the youth in the canal at Gannavaram, but to no avail.

MLA offers help to family

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad assured government support to the bereaved family. He also promised `1 lakh financial aid to the youth’s two daughters