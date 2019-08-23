Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh chief secretary tells bankers to focus on rural areas

CS LV Subrahmanyam with bank officials during a meet in the city I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Stressing the need of strengthening the banking sector in rural areas, Chief Secretary LV Subramnayam has called upon bankers to focus on encouraging entrepreneurs, agriculture and allied sectors for financial progress of the State and country. Subramanyam was the chief guest of the two-day Special State Level Bankers Committee meeting organised by the Andhra Bank (Lead Bank) on ‘Campaign for Generation of Ideas and Multi-level Inter Banks Consultation Review and Ranking Performance and Suggestions for Improvement’  here on Thursday. 

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Secretary said that migration of rural population to urban areas in search of employment has increased in the State over the years. In this scenario, the bankers should encourage their staff in rural areas to lend necessary support to farmers for improving the agriculture sector and make it profitable. 

He opined that there were more revenue resources in the villages compared to cities as the rural folk work hard for their livelihood. Commenting on the exemptions given for Kia Motors, the Chief Secretary said that the benefits to the State through the establishment of Kia Motors was very nominal. On the occasion, he urged the bankers to work as a team to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to make India a five trillion dollar economy. 

Listing out the initiatives being taken by the State government, he said that youth in rural areas are being imparted skill development training and sought the bank managers to extend their cooperation in implementing the promises of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Andhra Bank Manager J Packirisamy, circle manager K Nancharaiah, and several officials were also present.

