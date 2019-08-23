Andhra Pradesh Department of posts launches Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana
The Department of Posts is offering Deen Dayal SPARSH (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude and Research in Stamps as a Hobby) Yojana, a philately scholarship scheme, to generate interest regarding
Published: 23rd August 2019 05:24 AM | Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 05:24 AM
VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Posts is offering Deen Dayal SPARSH (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude and Research in Stamps as a Hobby) Yojana, a philately scholarship scheme, to generate interest regarding Philately among school children. Chief Postmaster General of AP Circle Colonel M Eleesha requested all the schools to utilise the opportunity to inculcate the habit of philately among students. For more details, one can contact the superintendents of Post Offices.
The eligibility criteria for the scholarship are:
A candidate must be a student (Class VI to IX) of a recognised school within India with at least 60 per cent marks or grade points in the previous academic year (Five per cent relaxation for
SC/ST candidates)
Concerned school must have a philately club and the candidate should be a member of the club
Last date to apply is August 31, 2019
First level - written test on September 29, 2019
Second level - project work on philately
40 best students will be awarded a scholarship of `6,000