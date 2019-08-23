Andhra Pradesh extends deadline for eKYC registration

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With lakhs of white ration card holders facing hardships in completing the registration of Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC), the State government has extended the deadline for the same.

In a release issued here on Thursday, Civil Supplies department Commission Kona Sasidhar informed that the deadline for completion of eKYC was extended up to September 5 for those aged more than 15 years and wanted them to make use of the opportunity by visiting the Fair Price Shops. For children aged below 15, the eKYC process will be undertaken by the education, women and child departments. Officials will complete the task within three months with coordination with the departments in the schools in which the children are enrolled, he said.