Andhra Pradesh government appoints senior journalist Devulapalli Amar as media advisor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior journalist and Sakshi news channel programme presenter Devulapalli Amar has been appointed as the ‘National Media and Interstate Affairs' advisor of the State government. According to the order issued by General Administration Department Principal Secretary RP Sisodia on Thursday, the “appointment is co-terminus with the Chief Minister or till the necessity ceases”.

Apart from working in different vernacular dailies, Amar had served as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy twice. Now, he is the president of the Indian Journalist Union (IJU). He had also served as the IJU secretary-general and general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ).