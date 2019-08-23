Andhra to issue gazette notification for new excise policy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Department has issued a gazette notification for the new excise policy that would come into effect from October 1. Besides strengthening the enforcement wing to crack down on all irregularities and belt shops, the government will also establish a de-addiction centre in each district and take up an intensive campaign to educate the public about responsible drinking and the evil effects of irresponsible drinking.

While the commissioner of excise and prohibition will decide on the number of retail outlets to be permitted in each village, panchayat and municipal corporation, the department said no shop would be permitted on the road from Tirupathi Railway Station to Alipiri -- RTC Bus Stand, Leelamahal circle, Nandi circle, Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam. Likewise, no shop shall be permitted on the road from Leelamahal - Nandi circle - Alipiri - SVRR Hospital - SVIMS -- in Tirupati Municipal Corporation area.



The policy also mandates that no women be employed in the retail outlets, to be run by APSBCL. The gazetted would be published on Saturday, according to the government order issued on Thursday. The department also issued conditions for grant of licence of selling. It would be given for a year from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020. Liquor shops would be permitted to run from 10 am to 9 pm, except on three dry days: Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.