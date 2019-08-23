Four vehicles set on fire at two places

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three unidentified miscreants created panic among the residents of Sri Nagar Colony in the city on Wednesday night by setting fire to a car parked in front of a realtor’s house. Satyanarayanapuram Circle Inspector B Bala Murali Krishna said that the incident happened around 12:20 am in Sri Nagar Colony. “We have gone through the CCTV camera footage and found three unidentified miscreants setting fire to a car parked in front of realtor Siva Shankar’s house,” he said.

After setting the car on fire by pouring petrol, the trio fled on a two-wheeler. On seeing the raging fire, the residents extinguished the flames and alerted Siva Shankar. A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the realtor. The police launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, the CI said.

In another incident, two two-wheelers and a car parked in front of a house at Sivalayam Street in Ajit Singh Nagar were set on fire by some miscreants. One of the two-wheelers, a Pulsar, belongs to A Srinivasa Murthy, a private employee. Speaking to TNIE, Murthy said petrol from his bike was stolen twice in the past two weeks.

“I informed the theft of petrol to the beat constables and they told me that the offenders were caught. But, my bike and two other vehicles were set on fire on Wednesday night,’’ he said.Ajit Singh Nagar police have registered a case. Police suspect the involvement of a gang which steals petrol from parked vehicles, in both the incidents. However, police could not get any clues pertaining to setting of vehicles on fire at Ajit Singh Nagar as there are no CCTVs cameras in the locality. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu visited the spot and examined the burnt vehicles.