Home Cities Vijayawada

Four vehicles set on fire at two places

Three miscreants set car of a realtor on fire, hand of petrol thieves suspected in arson 

Published: 23rd August 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

The two-wheelers and a car which were set on fire at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Three unidentified miscreants created panic among the residents of Sri Nagar Colony in the city on Wednesday night by setting fire to a car parked in front of a realtor’s house. Satyanarayanapuram Circle Inspector B Bala Murali Krishna said that the incident happened around 12:20 am in Sri Nagar Colony. “We have gone through the CCTV camera footage and found three unidentified miscreants setting fire to a car parked in front of realtor Siva Shankar’s house,” he said. 

After setting the car on fire by pouring petrol, the trio fled on a two-wheeler. On seeing the raging fire, the residents extinguished the flames and alerted Siva Shankar. A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the realtor. The police launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, the CI said. 

In another incident, two two-wheelers and a car parked in front of a house at Sivalayam Street in Ajit Singh Nagar were set on fire by some miscreants. One of the two-wheelers, a Pulsar, belongs to A Srinivasa Murthy, a private employee. Speaking to TNIE, Murthy said petrol from his bike was stolen twice in the past two weeks. 

“I informed the theft of petrol to the beat constables and they told me that the offenders were caught. But, my bike and two other vehicles were set on fire on Wednesday night,’’ he said.Ajit Singh Nagar police have registered a case. Police suspect the involvement of a gang which steals petrol from parked vehicles, in both the incidents. However, police could not get any clues pertaining to setting of vehicles on fire at Ajit Singh Nagar as there are no CCTVs cameras in the locality. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu visited the spot and examined the burnt vehicles. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Nagar Colony Satyanarayanapuram Circle Inspector
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp