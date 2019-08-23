Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP and BJP welcome high court decision on Polavaram project, ask government to stop taking ‘unilateral’ decisions

The ruling party, however, shot back saying that the court only gave directions with regard to the hydel power plant and not the irrigation component.

Published: 23rd August 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 05:02 AM

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andra Pradesh High Court order on Thursday suspending the APGENCO’s order to terminate Polavaram hydel power plant contract awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd trigged a political slugfest in the State. The TDP and BJP, which welcomed the decision, advised the YSRC government to stop taking “hasty and unilateral” decisions at least after the court’s directive. 

The ruling party, however, shot back saying that the court only gave directions with regard to the hydel power plant and not the irrigation component. The TDP leaders, including party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, welcomed the decision. Naidu recalled that he had been cautioning the government of the same and that Thursday’s order proved his arguments right. Naidu noted that the government did not heed to rational advice and unilaterally proceeded in the matter.

The Opposition Leader observed that the State government’s decision would have proven costly as the project is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. His colleagues including former ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and others too echoed a similar opinion.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) said that the court order reflects the poor decision making of the YSRC government. He hoped that the government opens its eyes at least now and takes constructive decisions to ensure speedy completion of the national project.

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar, however, clarified that the court order was only regarding the hydel power project. “The TDP leaders are misleading the people as if the court ordered a stay on the entire project. Our legal team is reviewing the order and will taken appropriate action. But, we will proceed with reverse tendering of irrigation component as we have said,” the minister questioned. 

