TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRCP government, says legal tangle will delay Polavaram project

During an informal interaction with reporters at he party office in Guntur on Thursday, Naidu welcomed the HC ruling on Polavaram project. 

Published: 23rd August 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has observed that the legal tangle will delay the Polavaram project and found fault with the YSRC government for going ahead with reverse tendering with its “adamant attitude”. “Notwithstanding the suggestions came from different quarters against doing experiments with the Polavaram project, the government wanted to find corruption, which had not taken place at any level of the project execution,’’ Naidu said.

During an informal interaction with reporters at the party office in Guntur on Thursday, Naidu welcomed the HC ruling on Polavaram project. He recalled the suggestion of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari that completion of the project will become a tough task in case of legal conflict. Former water resources minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said the government went ahead with its “unilateral approach” against the suggestions made by the Centre and Polavaram Project Authority.
 

