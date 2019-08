Three-day Janmashtami fete at ISKCON from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: International Krishna Chaitanya Society of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will conduct a three-day event, starting from Friday as part of the Janmashtami celebrations at Sri Sri Radha Shyamsundar Mandir in the city.

Various cultural programmes and vishesha puja-archana will be conducted on Friday followed by mangalharati, darshanharati, gurupuja, bhagwat pravachanam, uttimahotsavam, harinamasankeertanam, cultural performances, multi-media programmes, Krishnashtami pravachanams, Krishnashtami maha abhishekham and harati on Saturday. The last day will witness mangalharati, bhagwat pravachanam by Srila Prabhupada and harati with mahaprasadam.