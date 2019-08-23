Wreckage welcomes Krishna flood victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Taraka Rama Nagar, Pakeer Gudem and other parts of Chalasani Nagar in the city are yet to sigh in relief as their houses have been severely damaged in the River Krishna floods. Hence, even after returning they have become homeless. Although the floodwater has receded in the downstream of Prakasam Barrage earlier this week, the houses continue to be flooded with the slush of mud and power supply is yet to be restored.

When TNIE carried out a ground-level inspection in the flood-affected areas on Thursday, a large number of locals in Tarakarama Nagar were found to be on the search for their house-hold articles, swept away by the floodwater. “We have incurred huge losses due to the floods, something which we had never experienced until now. The water levels reached a height of more than 10 feet, which forced my family to spend some hours on the asbestos-roof,” said Thota Siva Padmavathi.

VMC workers sprinkle bleaching powder at

Krishna Lanka on Thursday | express

She further said that for the last two days, the district administration accompanied by the revenue and municipal corporation officials were collecting details of the flood victims for providing essential commodities. But they are providing these only to people who have an identity proof.

“Officials concerned should provide the essential commodities without verifying identity proofs as several people, like me, have lost everything due to the floods,” Padmavathi said, adding that the officials should also check that the relief items are given only to the genuine beneficiaries and try to avoid irregularities.

Another elderly flood victim, Paidi Yendukondalamma, whose house was badly damaged, said that a month ago, she had filed a petition in the Spandana programme, seeking officials concerned to provide housing facility. “At present, my thatched-roof house got damaged and with no other option left, I am staying at my relative’s house in Chalasani Nagar along with my husband, who is bed-ridden for some years now. I appeal to the officials concerned to take my petition into consideration immediately and provide an alternative housing facility in the city at the earliest,” said Yendukondalamma.

Meanwhile, the revenue officials accompanied by the Vijayawada municipal corporation (VMC) have started conducting a survey to identify the genuine victims, staying at the relief camps to provide necessary support. Around 900 families from Tarakarama Nagar, Geeta Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Ranigari Thota and Ranadev Nagar were shifted to relief camps set up at ZP Girls High School, Patamata and IGMC stadium. “We have estimated that around 250 houses on the banks of River Krishna were marooned in the Krishna Lanka area and a detailed report in this regard will be submitted to Collector A Md Imtiaz soon,” a revenue official said.