Indonesian firm denies rumours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indonesian pulp and paper giant Asia Pulp and Paper (APP) has dismissed rumours it backed out from MoU signed with the State government to build the world’s biggest paper and board mill in Ramayapatnam of Prakasam district. “APP is still evaluating the economic and logistical considerations for the development of a pulp and paper mill at Ramayapatnam,” the company said in a statement.