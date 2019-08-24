Officials gear up to rebuild flood-ravaged Nutri-gardens in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Owing to the recent floods in the Krishna district, Nutri-gardens in the rural areas of Kanchikacherla, Jaggayyapeta and Nagayalanka were severely damaged. Officials are planning to set them up once again in the next few weeks. Considering its role in combating malnutrition among the children and pregnant women, the district officials have taken up this initiative.

Speaking to TNIE, Project Director of Women and Child welfare department Krishna district K Krishna Kumari, said, “Setting up of Nutri-gardens is definitely a great initiative. Through this, we have achieved good results. We wanted to continue them further and also increase the number of gardens. But with recent floods, a lot of these have been severely damaged. It might take a week or two to set them up again.”

In these gardens, vegetables and fruits are grown without the use of pesticides or chemical fertilisers.

Nutri-gardens were established under the TDP regime to facilitate nutritious food for children and pregnant women under the Anna Amrutha Hastam scheme. After achieving positive results in terms of horticulture, organic farming and increase in the nutrition levels among children and women, these gardens were still in use, especially in the backward and rural areas.

Though initially, these were started in Anganwadi centres, later the gardens were moved to larger vacant spaces from where the produce was transported to the nearest Anganwadi centres for midday meals.

At the start, 126 Anganwadi centres in Krishna district were equipped with nutri-gardens, later, however, 249 such gardens were established. Of this, according to the information, about 50 per cent of the gardens have suffered severe damage.