Home Cities Vijayawada

Three arrested in Vijayawada for setting fire to four vehicles 

Vijayawada police arrested all the three accused who set four vehicles on fire on Wednesday night at two different places in the city.

Published: 24th August 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Vijayawada police arrested all the three accused who set four vehicles on fire on Wednesday night at two different places in the city. The accused, among whom two were minors, were jealous over others for having vehicles and committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, the incident happened on the intervening nights of August 21 and 22 when the prime accused, Gummadi Sanjay Babu (19) along with his two minor friends, created panic by setting fire to a car parked in front of a realtor’s house in Sri Nagar Colony. 

Later, the three miscreants fled to Ajit Singh Nagar and burnt another two two-wheelers and a car parked at Sivalayam Street. “When financiers took Sanjay’s vehicle, he was insulted and depressed. Jealous that others have cars and motorcycles, Sanjay and his other two minor friends set fire to vehicles after consuming  alcohol,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP- II) Ch Vijaya Rao. Three cases were registered against the accused in Satyanarayanapuram and Ajit Singh Nagar police stations. They will be produced before a court on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada police Vijayawada crime
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp