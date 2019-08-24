Three arrested in Vijayawada for setting fire to four vehicles 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police arrested all the three accused who set four vehicles on fire on Wednesday night at two different places in the city. The accused, among whom two were minors, were jealous over others for having vehicles and committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, the incident happened on the intervening nights of August 21 and 22 when the prime accused, Gummadi Sanjay Babu (19) along with his two minor friends, created panic by setting fire to a car parked in front of a realtor’s house in Sri Nagar Colony.

Later, the three miscreants fled to Ajit Singh Nagar and burnt another two two-wheelers and a car parked at Sivalayam Street. “When financiers took Sanjay’s vehicle, he was insulted and depressed. Jealous that others have cars and motorcycles, Sanjay and his other two minor friends set fire to vehicles after consuming alcohol,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP- II) Ch Vijaya Rao. Three cases were registered against the accused in Satyanarayanapuram and Ajit Singh Nagar police stations. They will be produced before a court on Monday.