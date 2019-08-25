300 snakebite cases reported in last two months in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Owing to the recent floods in Krishna district, snakebite cases have again started to get reported from the Avanigadda region.

On Saturday, 45-year-old Peeta Venkateswaramma succumbed to death due to snakebite. According to the officials, Venkateswaramma of Etimoga village in Nagayalanka mandal was bitten by a snake at her residence.

She however delayed medical help and by the time the anti-venom injection was given to her, it was too late.

In the last two months alone, around 300 snakebite cases were reported from across the State and four people died due to it.