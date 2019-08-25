Adibhatla’s birth anniversary celebrations from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day birth anniversary celebrations of Harikatha Pitamaha Adibhatla Narayana Das, considered the creator of modern school of Harikatha, a unique art of storytelling in Telugu, will be held at the Sri Seetharama Kalyana Mandapam in Sivalayam temple in Satyanarayanapuram at

Vijayawada, beginning Sunday.

The celebrations will be organised jointly by Narayanadas Sishya Prasishya Sangham and Annamayya Parivaramu, Hyderabad. Adibhatla Narayana Das was born on August 31, 1864 in Ajjada, a tiny village in

Vizianagaram district. Das is also a musician, dancer, poet and added a new dimension to Telugu and Sanskrit literature by his Harikathas, Prabhandas (semi-historical anecdotes of famous persons), translations and Avadhanams (improvisation of poems using specific themes, metres or words).

According to YV Krishnaiah, the coordinator of Narayanadas Jayanthi programme and founder of Hyderabad-based Annamayya Parivaramu, Adibhatla was a cultural hero, who brought name and fame to

Vizianagaram with cultural events, then cultural capital of the State.

His dancing and abhinaya (art of expression) were exquisite and even earned praise of ‘Nightingale of India’ Sarojini Naidu, who witnessed Adibhatla’s Harikatha in the All India Congress Mahasabha held in Kakinada in 1923.