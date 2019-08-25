Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan extend condolences over Arun Jaitley’s death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing his shock over the demise of Arun Jaitley, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said at the time, everyone was hoping for the speedy recovery of Jaitley, his sudden demise was very unfortunate.

Naidu said the senior BJP leader strived for judicial and economic reforms in both Vajpayee and Modi governments.

In his condolence message, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that demise of Jaitley was very sad and extended condolences to his family.