Gudur-Vijayawada Intercity Express launch postponed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The introduction of new intercity superfast train service between Gudur and Vijayawada from Sunday onwards was postponed.

Train No. 12743/12744 Gudur-Vijayawada-Gudur Intercity Superfast Express was supposed to be introduced from August 25, as announced earlier, but was postponed on account of technical reasons, till further notice.

Consequently, the inaugural special Train No. 02743/02744 Gudur-Vijayawada Intercity Superfast Express on Sunday and the regular services of Train No. 12743/12744 Gudur-Vijayawada Intercity Superfast Express from Monday onwards stand cancelled.

The SCR, in a press release, asked passengers, who made advance reservations, may cancel the tickets to claim full refund.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu was scheduled to flag-off the train at Gudur on Sunday but with the sudden death of former union minister Arun Jaitley, the Vice-President cancelled all of his official programmes in the State and left for Delhi forcing the officials to postpone the launch.