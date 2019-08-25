Home Cities Vijayawada

Now, onus on denizens to check mosquito menace

At first, the public will be sensitised about the precautionary measures and sanitation staff will clear the mosquito breeding points in their surroundings.

Published: 25th August 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to tackle mosquito menace, the public health department officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) are planning to penalise owners of apartments, hotels and others who will be found not taking precautionary measures to check the growth of larvae in their premises. 

According to the VMC officials, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh recently directed the sanitary inspectors across the 59 divisions of the city to thoroughly monitor the apartments and houses failing to maintain cleanliness in their premises. 

At first, the public will be sensitised about the precautionary measures and sanitation staff will clear the mosquito breeding points in their surroundings. If they fail to follow the directions of the civic body, the public health department staff will penalise the violators.

Moreover, the civic body in association with the district malaria wing, has formed 35 special teams to carry out a special drive for the duration of six months that will include anti-larval operations through spraying abate solution in water containers, spraying or mixing of bio-larvicide in drainage channels and in puddles collected on the streets. 

Awareness rally to check spread of mosquitoes

A student rally to create awareness on how to check spread of mosquitoes, was conducted by the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) here on Saturday.

Biologist D Obulu flagged off the rally and said, “Many communicable diseases are spread by mosquitoes. Therefore, citizens should keep their premises clean so that the insects cannot thrive there.” 

The GMC has been taking several measures to check mosquito menace in the city since March. The sanitary department workers have been removing silt from drains so that the water does not get accumulated during rains, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Dengue Malaria
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp