Now, onus on denizens to check mosquito menace

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to tackle mosquito menace, the public health department officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) are planning to penalise owners of apartments, hotels and others who will be found not taking precautionary measures to check the growth of larvae in their premises.

According to the VMC officials, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh recently directed the sanitary inspectors across the 59 divisions of the city to thoroughly monitor the apartments and houses failing to maintain cleanliness in their premises.

At first, the public will be sensitised about the precautionary measures and sanitation staff will clear the mosquito breeding points in their surroundings. If they fail to follow the directions of the civic body, the public health department staff will penalise the violators.

Moreover, the civic body in association with the district malaria wing, has formed 35 special teams to carry out a special drive for the duration of six months that will include anti-larval operations through spraying abate solution in water containers, spraying or mixing of bio-larvicide in drainage channels and in puddles collected on the streets.

Awareness rally to check spread of mosquitoes

A student rally to create awareness on how to check spread of mosquitoes, was conducted by the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) here on Saturday.

Biologist D Obulu flagged off the rally and said, “Many communicable diseases are spread by mosquitoes. Therefore, citizens should keep their premises clean so that the insects cannot thrive there.”

The GMC has been taking several measures to check mosquito menace in the city since March. The sanitary department workers have been removing silt from drains so that the water does not get accumulated during rains, among others.