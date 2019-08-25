RPF arrests 49 touts, Rs 8.84 lakh seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 49 touts were apprehended by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Rs 8.84 lakh was seized during massive drives conducted at 49 different locations across the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone on August 22 and 23.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, SCR spokesperson Ch Rakesh said that the RPF personnel have carried out a special drive against touts and unauthorized agents at reservation offices and travel agencies of major railway stations recently, in order to curtail touting.

“Around 281 live tickets and 772 used tickets worth `8,83,915 were seized, which were booked by the touts on commission basis,” Rakesh said. He further said that the drives are intended to save the passengers from black marketing of tickets and putting a stop to the loss of revenue to the Indian Railways as the touts carry out their business without a proper license.