Vijayawada's Bhavani island yet to be restored

Floodwater recedes; total loss estimated at `1.5 crore; 15-20 more days needed to finish restoration works.

Published: 25th August 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Damages to the musical fountain at flood-ravaged Bhavani Island

Damages to the musical fountain at flood-ravaged Bhavani Island| Prasant Madugula

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even a week after of being flooded, picturesque Bhavani Island on Krishna river in Vijayawada is yet to come back to life with authorities battling to clear the muck and take up restoration works. 

Though the floodwater has receded, sand and mud are yet to be cleared from the island. As many as 120 staffers are engaged in the cleaning process, said inspection engineer S Manikanta. 

Meanwhile, the officials estimated a total loss of Rs 1.5 crore at the island, and Rs 55 lakh more in Berm Park.

These figures include infrastructural damages and cancellation of hotel bookings. 

“Though the rooms were not damaged as they are built on treetops, we cannot accept any bookings for at least the next 15 days,” said Bhavani Island resort manager Sudheer Babu.

The landscaping on an area of 133 acres and musical fountain suffered severe damages. However, expensive properties such as projectors, speakers, sound systems and movable decor items were saved due to prior intimation by the irrigation department. 

“Approximately, `50-60 lakh will be needed to reconstruct the entire structure of musical fountain as its base has broken into three pieces. Restoration is also required for equipment at children’s play area, food court and its kitchen,” observed island development corporation executive director Umamaheswar Rao.  

 The inspection engineer added nearly 1,200 to 1,500 new plants would be bought for restoration of the landscape. 

“The entire rose garden completely washed away in the floods; those plants that did survive had to be removed to clear the sand stuck in the area,” he explained.

Nearly four kilometres of the seven-kilometre-long pathway needed renovation, along with repainting of properties that were intact.

Meanwhile, there was no major loss to aviary life. “We were able to save maximum birds as we had moved them to the rooms on top of trees.

A few died as they are very delicate and could not adapt to the changes,” said Manikanta. 

Adventure sports and VIP jetty point also faced the brunt of destruction. 

Though officials stated that the island would be reopened for tourists within a week, the restoration work was likely to prolong for another 15 to 20 days. 

