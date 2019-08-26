Bharatnatyam dancer performs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bharatnatyam dancer Kumb Deepsikha Tumuluri, made her debut by performing Arangetram at Nalluri Kalayana Mandapam here on Sunday.

Disciple of Sri Sahadevan and Sheela Sahadevan, Tumuluri has been practicing Bharatnatyam for the last 15 years in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and had come to India as she wished to perform Arangetram at her native place, Vijayawada. She began her performance with Vinayaka Kautuvam in which she praised Lord Ganesha.

This was followed by Jay Iswara, Dandamudi, Varnams, Padam and Thillana. She concluded her

performance with Mangalam.