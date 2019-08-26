Home Cities Vijayawada

Boat stuck at Prakasam Barrage retrieved

After strenuous efforts for four days, the water resources department with assistance from experts, managed to remove the boat stuck at the 68th crest gate of Prakasam Barrage on Sunday. 

The boat stuck at the 68th crest gate of Prakaram Barrage towed to the shore, in Vijayawada on Sunday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After strenuous efforts for four days, the water resources department with assistance from experts, managed to remove the boat stuck at the 68th crest gate of Prakasam Barrage on Sunday. 
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), experts from Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd helped push the boat through the gate to the downstream, enabling closure of the crest gate.

According to the Krishna district officials, the boat had reached the barrage and got stuck at the gate due to heavy inflows from upper region of Krishna basin. The boat was made up of iron and was estimated to weigh around 14 tonnes. 

This was the second boat to be washed away, the first one being a wooden one. 
However, the second one remained stuck for almost a week and the officials were working for the last four days to clear it. The water resources officials said that cranes, iron ropes and other paraphernalia were used to drill holes in the iron boat and pull it through the gate. 

“By 12.30 pm on Sunday, the boat was removed. It took time, as we did not want to damage the barrage’s crest gate,” District Collector Md Imtiaz explained.

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar appreciated the efforts of the teams for relentlessly working against the flow of water.

