Man, son die after bike rams lorry

A father and his seven-year-old son were killed on the spot after his motorcycle rammed a parked lorry at Inner Ring Road near Ramavarappadu on Sunday evening.

Published: 26th August 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A father and his seven-year-old son were killed on the spot after his motorcycle rammed a parked lorry at Inner Ring Road near Ramavarappadu on Sunday evening. His wife Harika and two other children, who were riding pillion, were injured.

According to Machavaram circle inspector P Kanaka Rao, Chittipothana Nagaraju (35) and his family were going to Enikepadu village. Upon reaching the Inner Ring Road flyover, Nagaraju lost control over the motorcycle while giving way to another vehicle and hit the lorry.

“The two children are out of danger. Harika’s condition is reported to be critical,” Kanaka Rao added. A case of accidental death was registered and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

One killed, another injured in road mishap

Guntur: A man was killed and another injured in a road mishap at Jammulapalem of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district on Sunday. According to Bapatla rural sub-inspector M Raja, the victims Kalavakollu Gopi (27) died on spot, while pillion rider Vutukuri Veera Narayana suffered minor injuries.

Gopi and Veera Narayana, residents of Kankatapalem of Bapatla Mandal, were commuting to Uppalapalem in Pedanandipadu to attend a function. Gopi tried to overtake an APSRTC bus in front of them but dashed head-first into another bus at Jammulapalem. Veera Narayana was shifted to a private hospital for treatment after administering first-aid at Bapatla

