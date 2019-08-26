Home Cities Vijayawada

Mystery shrouds 30-year-old Vijayawada techie’s death, body found in canal

A 30-year-old woman working in a software company was found dead in a canal in Marlapalem village under Gannavaram police station limits on Sunday morning.

By Express News Service

According to Gannavaram circle inspector Kagitha Srinivas, the deceased woman, Gochipata Pushpa Latha (30) reportedly married Anil Kumar eight years ago against the wish of their parents. 

After some time, marital discord crept in as the couple used to quarrel over family matters. Unable to bear the tension, Pushpa Latha left home a year ago and started to live alone with her mother in Gannavaram town.

She has previously worked at Ravindra Bharathi school in Gannavaram and Delhi Public School in Nidamanuru. Recently, she joined a software company in Gannavaram and was depressed when she came to know that her husband Anil was trying to marry another girl.

On Saturday afternoon, Pushpa Latha left home to meet her friend in Hanuman Junction and did not return home. “The villagers noticed her scooty, mobile phone, bag near the canal. Upon searching, they found the body floating in the water,” said the CI. A case of suspicious death has been filed.

