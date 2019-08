By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A teenager accidentally slipped and fell into a canal reportedly while taking selfies and drowned at Marrivada village in Pamidimukkala mandal on Sunday afternoon.

According to Pamidimukkala police, the teen was identified as Koyya Pawan Kumar (13) of Mantareddypalem village, who reportedly visited the canal along with his friends to spend the holiday. After playing cricket, the lot posed for pictures during which Pawan slipped and fell in the canal.