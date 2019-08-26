Vijayawada District Collector urges people to improve hygiene, sanitation in villages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz called upon the officials concerned to come up with necessary steps to make all villages across Krishna district eligible for receiving the Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2019 award, which will be presented by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

On Sunday, Imtiaz conducted a review meeting with the officials and directed them to improve sanitation in the villages across the district.

As part of it, he instructed them to come up with plans for constructing individual toilets, door-to-door segregation, preventing indiscriminate dumping of garbage on the streets, near schools, government offices and hospitals.