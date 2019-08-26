Vijayawada Police arrest character artist for objectionable social media post on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Sunday arrested a person for reportedly posting derogatory content against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav on social media.

Following a complaint lodged by YSRC leaders in this regard a week ago, Satyanarayanapuram and cybercrime police formed a team and arrested the accused, Kudithuipudi Somasekhar Chowdary, from Ippikatla village in Guntur district.

According to Inspector B Bala Murali Krishna, Somasekhar Chowdary was a character artist and has acted in many Telugu films. An ardent supporter of the Telugu Desam, he also campaigned for the party during elections along with three friends–Siva Prasad Chowdary, Seetharamayya and Sivayya. Extending their support to TDP, they had shot videos on the schemes initiated by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and uploaded them on YouTube and social media platforms.

A week ago, YSRC leaders from Vijayawada Central constituency lodged a complaint against Somasekhar alleging that he and his team were posting objectionable videos against CM and Water Resource Minister.

The YSRC leaders further told police that Somasekhar, who claimed he was a farmer, was propagating false news on the recent floods through his videos.“In his recent videos, Somasekhar had portrayed himself as a farmer, and alleged that the State government failed to take up relief activities in Guntur during the floods. He also made false accusations against CM Jagan. Somasekhar also badmouthed Minister Anil Kumar and insulted him,” read the complaint lodged by YSRC leaders.

“When our officials went to Hyderabad, Somasekhar escaped upon knowing about the complaint lodged in the police station. Based on the mobile call data and signal location, we traced him at Ippikatla village and took him into our custody. His three other friends are absconding, but we have issued notices on them, asking them to appear before the investigation team,” said inspector Bala Murali Krishna. A case under relevant sections of the IT Act and Sections 153A, 295 of IPC has been registered.

