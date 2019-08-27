19-year-old arrested for blackmailing minor Vijayawada girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machavaram police arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly extorting and blackmailing a minor girl on Monday. According to Machavaram Circle Inspector P Kanaka Rao, the accused, Gaddam Jagadish who was pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration at a private college in Vijayawada, met the minor girl on Facebook two years ago.

He befriended and gained her trust. He also assaulted the girl sexually and recorded videos and took photos of her in the name of love.

When the girl asked him to delete the photos, Jagadish demanded money and threatened her that he would upload them online if he did not get it. Unable to bear the torture, the girl stole gold jewelleries from her house and gave them to Jagadish. When her parents noticed the abnormal change in her behaviour, the girl revealed to them about the incident.

Then a complaint was lodged at Machavaram police station. “Based on their complaint, we initiated a manhunt for Jagadish and arrested him on Monday from Gannavaram,” said inspector Kanaka Rao. A case was registered under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the IT Act.

Meanwhile, parents of the boy lodged a police complaint, claiming that their son was missing for the past two days.