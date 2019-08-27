Home Cities Vijayawada

19-year-old arrested for blackmailing minor Vijayawada girl

He befriended and gained her trust. He also assaulted the girl sexually and recorded videos and took photos of her in the name of love.

Published: 27th August 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machavaram police arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly extorting and blackmailing a minor girl on Monday. According to Machavaram Circle Inspector P Kanaka Rao, the accused, Gaddam Jagadish who was pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration at a private college in Vijayawada, met the minor girl on Facebook two years ago. 

He befriended and gained her trust. He also assaulted the girl sexually and recorded videos and took photos of her in the name of love.

When the girl asked him to delete the photos, Jagadish demanded money and threatened her that he would upload them online if he did not get it. Unable to bear the torture, the girl stole gold jewelleries from her house and gave them to Jagadish. When her parents noticed the abnormal change in her behaviour, the girl revealed to them about the incident. 

Then a complaint was lodged at Machavaram police station. “Based on their complaint, we initiated a manhunt for Jagadish and arrested him on Monday from Gannavaram,” said inspector Kanaka Rao. A case was registered under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the IT Act.  
Meanwhile, parents of the boy lodged a police complaint, claiming that their son was missing for the past two days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Machavaram police
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp