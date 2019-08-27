Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau raid on 2 sub-registrar offices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out surprise checks at sub-registrar offices in Patamata and Mangalagiri (Guntur) on Monday evening and found Rs 4.2 lakh unaccounted cash.

According to Krishna ACB officials, they had received a tip that employees at the Patamata sub-registrar office were taking their share for every registration in the office. The ACB sleuths conducted surprise checks at the office and found Rs 3.41 lakh unaccounted cash with the document writers and private persons on the premises.

“The staff were allegedly collecting money from the public who approached them. Private persons and documents writers were found to have been playing the role of mediators. Three private persons and 12 document writers were on the premises,” the officials said.

Same was the situation at Mangalagiri sub-registrar office where the office had engaged 3 private persons and allowed 10 document writers inside the premises. As much as`84,740 was seized from the document writers.

After raiding the two offices, the officials said a report would be submitted to the ACB Director-General. “Based on the report, we will either take criminal action against them or ask the revenue department to initiate departmental action.”