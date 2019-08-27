Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister inaugurates High-tech lab in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Annoor Envirochem and Food Analytical Laboratory located at the incubation centre of Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the city has been upgraded, modified and renamed as Accurate Labs. Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas inaugurated the new laboratory on Monday.

Latest imported equipment have been added to make the laboratory a full-fledged testing laboratory for food, water, environment, ores, minerals and chemicals. The laboratory received accreditation from the NABL and is awaiting licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Once they receive the licence, the food safety officials can also get the tests done for the samples that they collect.

Speaking on the occasion, FSSAI assistant controller N Purna Chandrrao, said that it was the responsibility of one to be aware of the quality of food that they intake. Excess food colour, preservatives, pesticide remains, nutritional values, vitamins, packaged drinking water, ores, minerals and environment-related tests can be performed at the laboratory.