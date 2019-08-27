AP Municipal Corporation Employees’ Union demand minimum wages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the AP Municipal Corporation Employees’ Union, affiliated to the AITUC, staged a protest at Dharna Chowk here Monday, demanding that the State Government implement its promise of providing minimum wage of Rs 18,000 to the municipal employees.

Speaking at the protest camp, AITUC State general secretary A Ranganayukulu said the government in its maiden cabinet meeting had announced Rs 18,000 as the minimum wage for the municipal employees. Even after two months, there was no indication from the government on issuing orders in this regard.

He said that the previous TDP government had issued GO 151, yet failed to provide incentives for the employees across the State. Though the matter was taken to the notice of the present government, no steps have been taken so far.

Disclosing their future course of action, Ranganayukulu said that employees will stage two-day relay hunger strike on August 29 and 30, near the Collectorate on September 3 and ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ on September 6.