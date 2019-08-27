Chennai fishermen stuck in Vijayawada afterboat develops tech glitch

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Palakayatippa of Kodur Mandal on Sunday night as the news of a boat from Tamil Nadu stopped mid-sea, between the Hamsaladeevi confluence point and Palakayatippa.

The marine police said the boat was from Chennai and 10 fishermen were on the boat. It reportedly stopped at Palakayatippa limits due to a technical glitch. According to villagers, local fishermen were the first to spot the boat as people on it signalled for help. Suspecting that they could be terrorists, they informed the police. Upon learning about the incident, marine police inspector Pavan Kishore rushed to the spot and inspected the boat.

He said the identity cards of the fishermen were inspected and no suspicious activity was observed.