Ministry of External Affairs conducts Inter-school quiz competition in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Branch Secretariat Hyderabad of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conducted an inter-school quiz competition at Siddhartha Public School here on Monday.

The MEA, which conducts outreach activities regularly as part of its public diplomacy, organises ‘Bharat Ko Janiye’, a quiz competition in 60 different countries, to promote awareness and understanding of India’s foreign policy and its implementation among different stakeholders.

But this was the first time a similar competition, ‘Vishwa Darshan’ was conducted within the country. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were selected by the MEA for the pilot project.

“On the basis of the response, which was excellent, we plan to conduct this competition across the country so as to make the new generation aware of our global stand-point, foreign policies and functions and role of the MEA,” said Indian Journal of Diplomacy editor K Parthasarathy, who was one of the organising partners of the competition.

