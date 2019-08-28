Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh government directs officials told to increase sand supply, reduce prices

New sand policy from Sept 5, more sand reaches to be opened

Published: 28th August 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With less than 10 days remaining for rolling out the new sand policy on September 5, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to ensure availability of sand at lower rates than the current prices. “Several forces are trying to defame the government out of jealousy after seeing government’s good work for people,’’ he said with an indirect reference to the criticism of Opposition parties.

During a review meeting on ‘Spandana, implementation of social welfare schemes, recruitment of village volunteers, Rythu Bharosa, sand policy, housing policy, sports and AgriGold with the officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, Jagan said there was a need for increasing sand supply and reducing the rates. “The stockyards identified so far will have to be filled with sand from now onwards. Enhance the number of reaches wherever possible. We should implement the new sand policy effectively,’’ he stressed.

After officials informed that more reaches can be created with the recent floods, the Chief Minister directed them to avoid difficulties in transportation by involving more people. On Spandana, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors to create a mechanism to cope up with the increasing workload. “The district collectors should double-check the petitions rejected by the officials,” the Chief Minister said.    


“Many Spandana petitions are regarding housing. It is a prestigious project to allocate houses on such a large scale and village volunteers should play a major role in identifying the beneficiaries. We will be allocating 25 lakh houses to the beneficiaries by Ugadi,” he said. The Chief Minister directed the officials to implement the schemes mentioned in the party manifesto from September to March 2020.

TDP protest against sand scarcity  
Vijayawada: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the TDP will stage protests across the State against sand scarcity on August 30. “Sand was supplied free of cost during the TDP regime. Now, the prices of sand are more than that of cement. YSRC MLAs, MPs and ministers are sharing the money earned through looting sand, he alleged. They are playing havoc with the lives of 20 lakh workers, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Spandana Rythu Bharosa housing policy sports and AgriGold TDP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp