Home Cities Vijayawada

Bhavani Island to reopen on September 1

Min: Complete restoration will take 3-4 months, steps being taken to increase annual profit

Published: 28th August 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavani Island (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The process of bringing back Bhavani Island to its former glory will be slow and steady, in order to minimise loss if a flood-like situation occurs again, said Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on his visit to the island on Tuesday. He said, although the complete restoration work will take another three to four months, the island would be partially opened for tourists from September 1. Electricity will also be restored by then. 

Taking stock of the situation, he said, “Loss has been estimated at Rs 2 crore. This includes revenue and property loss. The officials are making efforts to repair the musical fountain, pathways and landscapes which have suffered the  maximum damage”.“Since this is an island, there are chances of recurrence of the flood-like situation. We will take the help of experts under the public-private partnership model with respect to rebuilding permanent structures in such a way that they can be dismantled and built again easily,” he added. 

Appropriate steps were being taken to increase the annual profit earned through the island to Rs 5 crore from the existing Rs 3 crore, he added. “A budget of Rs 167 crore has been allotted for the Andhra Pradhesh Tourism Authority (APTA), AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and Bhavani Island Development Corporation (BIDC). The aim behind expanding the tourism sector gradually is to come up with strong and long-lasting things so that the taxpayers’ money does not go to waste. We will only come up with what is viable,” the minister said. 

Citing the example of Mumbai he said, “We should learn from the situation Mumbai faces every year during the rainy season. Taking lessons from Mumbai, we have to work hard for our capital construction as it should be a safe place for the future generation.”Later, addressing the media, he told about some upcoming projects of the department. The tourism department was working out a plan to start a rope-way from Kanaka Durga temple to Berm Park. “We are planning to come up with this facility so that tourists can experience a rope-way as well as traffic management becomes easy,” he opined. 

APTA CEO and APTDC managing director Pravin Kumar said that the authorities have also planned new spiritual, adventure and eco-tour packages, which are expected to start shortly. Speaking about the ongoing dispute with the Railways over APTDC’s compartment in the Kirandul Express and about the irregularities in the funds used for constant repairs at Punnami Ghat and at the island, the minister said, “We are trying to resolve the issue.

As there is a great demand for the rail-route from Visakhapatnam to Aaraku, we have told them to, either have a separate train or to increase the number of compartments in the existing Kirandul Express. We are negotiating with the officials from the railway department. Regarding the irregularities, the matter will be investigated and nobody, if found guilty, will be spared.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhavani Island Minister of Tourism Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao Andhra Pradhesh Tourism Authority Bhavani Island Development Corporation BIDC APTA AP Tourism Development Corporation APTDC
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp