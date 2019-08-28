Home Cities Vijayawada

Democracy under threat, says CPI general secretary D Raja at Vijayawada Press Club

 CPI general secretary D Raja has alleged that "fascist approach"  of the BJP government at the Centre is posing a threat to democracy.

CPI National Secretary D Raja

CPI General Secretary D Raja (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   CPI general secretary D Raja has alleged that “fascist approach”  of the BJP government at the Centre is posing a threat to democracy.  Participating in a meet the press organised by the Vijayawada Press Club here on Tuesday, Raja underscored the need for unity among Opposition parties to save democracy.

“After coming to power in 2014, the BJP abolished the Planning Commission and floated Niti Aayog in its place and misused it, which led to the precarious financial condition of the country,’’ he alleged. Taking strong exception to the privatisation of some of the wings of the Defence Ministry, he said privatisation of education and health sectors was dangerous. He also faulted the Centre for withdrawing funds from public sector.

