No grading for ASHA workers, clarifies Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that the government was not enforcing any grading or points system on Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, Deputy Chief Minister (Medial and Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) has said they will get the enhanced wage of `10,000 per month from August 1. The increased wages will be paid from September.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nani said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to pay the pending wages to ASHA workers at the earliest. On Monday, ASHA workers across the State staged a protest here, demanding that the government pay their long-pending salaries and revoke the ‘grading system’ that decides their pay scale.