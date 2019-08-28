Home Cities Vijayawada

Three siblings drown in canal in Krishna district

Five children drowned in two separate incidents, reported in Perakalapadu and Chillaboinapalli villages of Krishna district on Tuesday.

Published: 28th August 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five children drowned in two separate incidents, reported in Perakalapadu and Chillaboinapalli of Krishna district on Tuesday. In the first incident, three brothers, all minors, fell in a canal in Perakalapadu village of Kanchikacherla Mandal. According to the Kanchikacherla police, the three deceased were identified as Gujjarlanka Ganesh (9), Srimanthudu (7) and Gowtham (5). The incident happened around 1 pm when the brothers reportedly went to the nearby canal for relieving themselves. 

Then they accidentally fell into the canal, as none of them knew how to swim, they drowned. “Noticing the three children drowning in the canal, villagers rushed to the spot but were not able to rescue them. By the time they brought the children to the shore, they were dead. “The children lived with their grandmother as their parents, Ramu and Swarnalatha, were in Karnataka to work under a civil contractor,” said a police officer.

The second incident was reported from Chillaboinapalli in Musunur Mandal, where two children, Mareedu Praveen Kumar (12) and Ponnur Prasanna Kumar (9) fell inside a quarry pit and died. “The two children belonged to the same family and had come to the village to attend a family function last Wednesday,” said the Nuzvid police. A case of accidental death was filed and the bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Perakalapadu Kanchikacherla Mandal Krishna district Musunur Mandal Chillaboinapalli Nuzvid police
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp