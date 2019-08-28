Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner instructs the officials to produce organic manure at dumping yard 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Tuesday instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for producing organic manure in a scientific manner at the dumping yard in Pathapadu village.

He accompanied MLA Malladi Vishnu and inspected the garbage transfer station on the premises of Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard before proceeding to Pathapadu. During the visit, locals informed Vishnu that hundreds of tonnes of garbage had piled up in the dumping yard, making it a convenient breeding ground for mosquitoes. “The foul smell emanating from the garbage transfer station is also a serious health hazard,” a local said.

Venkatesh instructed the dumping yard staff to give a detailed report on garbage accumulation as soon as possible. Public Health officials were asked to procure garbage lifting vehicles and complete the shifting process within a week.