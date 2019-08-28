Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation urges Ganesha fest clubs to install eco-friendly idols

Whereas, those installing Ganesha idols made of PoP were asked to pay `1,000 to the VMC and `500 for availing the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Safety Department.

Published: 28th August 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 05:03 AM

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With Vinayaka Chavithi only a week away, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB)  have been urging the public to celebrate the festival with eco-friendly Ganesha idols, discarding the ones made using  Plaster of Paris (PoP).Taking the initiative further, this year, the civic body has decided to give permission for free of cost to the festival committees which install environment-friendly Ganesha idols in their pandals.

Whereas, those installing Ganesha idols made of PoP were asked to pay `1,000 to the VMC and `500 for availing the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Safety Department. In their application, organisers were asked to provide address, xerox copy of Aadhar Card, size of the pandal and height of the idol that they are going to install.

The town planning department officials along with fire safety personnel started accepting applications from the festival committees to install pandals from Tuesday. “We have received as many as 260 applications from the festival committees on day one. All the applications were approved after considering the stipulated guidelines formulated by the police officials. Organisers of committees can submit their applications at counter 103 inside VMC office premises until August 31,” said City Planner K Lakshmana Rao.

Rao further said that the corporation has started single window system, expecting greater rush from the public seeking approvals for pandals in the upcoming days. Apart from that, the city police officials in association with the Krishna district administration has set up ‘citizen service point’ on the premises of Government Veterinary Hospital, Labbipet. In this regard, the police officials called upon the festival committees to make use of the facility to receive the approvals. 

Meanwhile, the regional PCB officials geared up to monitor the pollution levels of water bodies across the city before and after completion of the Vinayaka Chavithi. “Just like the VMC has imposed a ban on single-use plastics under its ambit, the PCB has also decided to extend cooperation to the initiative through circulating pamphlets and posters. As part of our routine checks, water samples from River Krishna will be collected at various points across the district for examining,” said APPCB senior environmental scientist K Srinivas. 

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation VMC Vinayaka Chavithi Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board APPCB eco-friendly Ganesha idols
