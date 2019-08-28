Home Cities Vijayawada

War of words intensifies between BotchaSatyanarayana, BJP MP YS Chowdary over Amaravati land 

Botcha claims that the BJP MP owns lands in Krishna district which the latter denies

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and BJP MP YS Chowdary (Representational picture |EPS)

VIJAYAWADA:   War of words intensified between Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and BJP MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) over alleged insider trading in Amaravati when the latter accepted the former’s challenge of proving innocence. 

Hours after Sujana Chowdary said, on Tuesday, that neither he nor his family owned a cent of land in the 29 capital villages, Botcha claimed that the BJP MP’s family-owned about 124 acres of land in Krishna district. Sujana, denying the minister’s allegations, however, stated that his family-owned lands in Krishna district for generations.

The minister, in a press meet at the Secretariat, revealed that family members of the Rajya Sabha MP, who recently joined the BJP from the TDP, owned land in Veerullapadu and Chandarlapadu mandals of Krishna district. “Jatin Kumar, a cousin of Sujana Chowdary and a partner in one of the 120 companies of the MP, has 110 acres of land in Gudimetla village of Chandarlapadu in the name of Greentech company. Similarly, the MP brother’s daughter, Y Rishikanya, has 14 acres in Gokarajupalle of Veerullapadu. This is just a sample. More will follow. Insider trading is real and cases like these prove how they looted property,” Botcha claimed.

Sujana took strong objection to the accusations made against him and insisted that neither he nor his family had any land in the 29 capital villages. “My father is from Pamarru area and my mother is from Nandigama region. We have owned ancestral property in Veerullapadu and other areas, which are a part of Krishna district, for over 100 years, while the capital is spread across 29 villages in Guntur district. They (YSRC leaders) still think they are in the Opposition.

Why didn’t they make public the details of the properties such as the date of purchase and from whom they were bought? If they do, charges will be proved false. Instead of making baseless charges, let the minister give concrete evidence,” Sujana demanded. He further alleged that the YSRC was trying to sling mud at him to divert the attention from major issues. Earlier, Botcha also named a few other cases of the alleged insider trading.

Without naming film actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, Botcha alleged that the in-laws of the actor-turned-politician bought 493 acres in Jayanthipuram village of Jaggaiahpet mandal in Krishna district. “The brother-in-law of the brother-in-law of Chandrababu Naidu, MSP Rama Rao, bought the land for a throwaway price of `one lakh an acre there. Subsequently, the area was included in the capital region. We have every evidence to prove their involvement in insider trading,” he said.

Rs 187 crore released towards annuity for farmers

With pressure mounting from the farmers, who have been protesting demanding the payment of annuity for the lands given under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), on Tuesday accorded administrative sanction for the release of `187.4 crore to settle the payments of the farmers in the State. The Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) had sent a letter to the Andhra Pradesh State government in April, 2019, requesting the sanction of the amount

