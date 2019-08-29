Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to review Amaravati capital works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the controversy and confusion over Amaravati capital region, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a review of the capital city works on Thursday. As per the schedule, the Chief Minister will review the capital city works for an hour in the evening.

Jagan’s review of Amaravati works comes at a time when there is an ambiguity over the government’s stand on going ahead with Amaravati as the capital city. The recent floods in river Krishna, which inundated several areas of the capital region, had started a political furore with Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana saying that they are looking into the suitability of Amaravati as capital and the Opposition parties are casting aspersions that the Jagan government is making plans to shift the capital.