Andhra Pradesh High Court lists power purchase agreements hearing on August 29

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The hearing on the petition filed by renewable power generators in Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking the dismissal of the State government’s High-Level Negotiation Committee, to review wind and solar power purchase agreements (PPAs), which resumed on Wednesday, was posted for Thursday.

The advocates representing both the power generators and the State presented their arguments, but the court was adjourned. Sources said due to paucity of time, the hearing will continue on Thursday.