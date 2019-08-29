APSRTC announces 300 special buses to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC has decided to operate 300 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh from August 30 to September 2. In a press release issued here on Wednesday, RTC Executive Director (Operations) KVRK Prasad said 300 special buses will be operated, in addition to the 500 regular services, on the mentioned days.

Apart from that, 60 special buses could be operated on August 31, depending on the rush, he said, adding that passengers can book their tickets through www.apsrtconline.in. Plans are also under consideration to operate special buses from the State to Hyderabed on September 2 and 3, Prasad said.