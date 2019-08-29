Home Cities Vijayawada

NGT asks Central, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board to inspect West Godavari mega food park

In its direction, the NGT has instructed the CPCB to verify whether the industry was implementing the norms set by the APPCB.

Published: 29th August 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:53 AM

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chairperson BSS Prasad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Following a petition by one A Subramanyam, a social worker, a bench, headed by Justice Rama Krishnan of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Wednesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to conduct joint inspection at Tundurru Aqua Mega Food Park in West Godavari on the allegations of foul smell emanating from the premises. 

In its direction, the NGT has instructed the CPCB to verify whether the industry was implementing the norms set by the APPCB. The tribunal stated that if irregularities was found during the inspection, an appropriate action might be taken on it. It also gave time to the State government, State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and National Coastal Regulatory Board to file their responses on the pipeline laid to discharge waste into sea.

“We welcome the NGT direction to inspect the Tunduru Aqua Mega Food Park, which has been polluting the Gunteru drain by discharging waste into it. Two years ago, Subramanyam had approached the NGT. There is an urgent need to inspect the food park as it is affecting nearly 30-40 panchayats surrounding it,” said CPM West Godavari Secretary B Balaram.

He further informed that while availing permission for the mega food park, the owners acquired 70 acres of land from the farmers stating it was for agriculture and aqua ponds. However, they utilised the land for industrial purposes, violating the Industrial Act. Cases in this regard were filed at local courts, he added.Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, APPCB Chairperson BSS Prasad said so far they haven’t received any direction from NGT or CPCB in this regard. 

